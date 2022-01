Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Though reprises often exist in music, they’re not often found on a show like The Amazing Race. Luckily for singing cops Michael Norwood and Armonde “Moe” Badger, they now have experience with both. The two had a night to remember on the very first leg of the race, getting eliminated. They were granted a second chance, though, returning in lieu of several teams not being able to do so in the post-pandemic race restart. Unfortunately for Michael and Moe, the second verse was the same as the first, though they went out on a higher note than last time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO