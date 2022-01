As the Black Flags protest against the Netanyahu government was gaining momentum in 2020, while the Corona pandemic was spreading without vaccines to stop it and lockdowns were the only way to keep Israeli citizens safe, the pressure was mounting on then Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) to prevent anarchy in the streets while at the same time curb police violence against protesters from left to right. Now, according to a report by Tomer Ganon in Calcalist, it appears that one of the means to control the chaos was by using the Israeli Hi-Tech company NSO’s controversial spying App Pegasus.

