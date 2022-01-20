U.S. Preparing for Possible Future COVID Variants -White House

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he anticipated that the surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant will peak by mid-February. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News' This Week that he was "as confident as you can be" that most states would see the peak of their Omicron infections within the next month, adding, however, that the virus has "surprised us in the past."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO