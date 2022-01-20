ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. Preparing for Possible Future COVID Variants -White House

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is preparing for future variants of COVID-19, White House chief of Staff Ron Klain told...

Bowser97
3d ago

At lease they are warning us if the new variants they will be releasing on us. Beware the November variant. I hear it will be a doozy, but the sheep still need to get their 45 bogus test kits, 67 worthless Chinese masks, and 5 boosters…..

Guest
2d ago

All fellow Americans need to just stop complying. Then we will get normalcy back. Stop wearing masks and taking vaccines that don’t work. We’ve had enough of the lies!

WEF Support
3d ago

They say 200 million in US have a vaccine. They say 70 million had Covid. That’s over 75% of the whole population. They erased concepts: population immunity (usually 70% infected and then immune at least temporarily) and vaccines stopping infection and spread. In normal science, it’s over. What you’re watching now is erroneous data and a continued attempt to strike fear with the use of media. When will the last 25% wake and start asking the simple question of “why?”

