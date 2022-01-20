Fans Blast Khloe Kardashian For Being Greedy By Selling True’s Used Clothes For Money

Cuteness overload! True Thompson just got a new grey cat with bright blue eyes. Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the world have already fallen in love. Khloe Kardashian, 37, got her three-year-old daughter True Thompson an adorable cat after recent drama with True’s father Tristan Thompson. The toddler proudly showed off her new pet in her mother’s Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 9. In a series of snaps, True flashed a toothy smile as she showed off a grey cat who had bright blue eyes and looked pretty in pink with a bedazzled pink collar. True and the new kitty have seemingly hit it off right away as the cat sat happily in True’s arms for the entire photo session. Khloe seems like she’s also in love as she simply captioned the picture with a white heart emoji.

