School Resource Officer Hosts Student Safety Summit, Over 300 Students In Attendance

By Kirby Lavallee
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – On Wednesday, Dr. Patel High School hosted a teen safety summit introducing over 300 middle and high school students from the surrounding schools to law enforcement officers from all over the county.

School Resource Officer Andre Jennings who is assigned to Patel High School had the idea months ago to bridge the gap between young adults and law enforcement officers.

“I get the questions all the times from students about why they see things happening in their communities, it just felt right to bring the profession together to have a relaxed conversation”, Jennings said.

Law enforcement officers spreading as far as Largo in Pinellas County came out to the summit in Hillsborough County to meet and greet students and answer questions in a panel setting speaking on virtually anything… including how mental health plays a role in law enforcement in the community.

A student asked, “What counseling is available in Tampa for students who struggle with mental health?”

One of the panelists recommended not to keep it to yourself, find a school professional or law enforcement officer that can listen to your needs and point you to the appropriate professional in the community. And most importantly, ask for help.

Communication was one of the highlights of the summit. Urging students to communicate with school staff or law enforcement in a positive manner. Often times students feel they can’t approach law enforcement due to personal opinions or biases, but these officers, including Jennings, said otherwise.

“Respect is a two-way street”, said one of the officers on the panel. “If you ask a question or raise a concern respectfully, most of the time you will get a positive response”, added Jennings.

And more than just questions – a few students were overheard expressing their interest in a career in law enforcement. With no shortage of police departments to chat with on-site, with over 7 police agencies in attendance, I think we can plan to see some applications in the next couple of years.

Jennings said this is the first of many events he has planned as it relates to bridging the gap. He also focuses heavily on mental health and making sure the students have the resources they need to be successful not only at school but in their community.

