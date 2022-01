Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. In the crypto community, some say that mining is the most prudent investment choice. Nowadays, you can no longer sit in front of a PC with a cup of coffee all by yourself and wait for your computer to mine coins. As more people get to know about blockchain and Bitcoin, the miner community has expanded. With increased hashing power, the mining difficulty has grown exponentially. Under such circumstances, individual miners have struggled to get stable mining profits, which triggered the appearance of mining pools. A mining pool converges the hashing power of miners and distributes the block reward among all participating miners according to their shares in the total hashing power, thereby offering stable returns.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO