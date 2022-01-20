ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's a wrap for Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Vaashi'

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor Keerthy Suresh, who recently announced her recovery from COVID-19, has finally wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Vaashi' with co-star Tovino Thomas...

www.dallassun.com

Popculture

'Fuller House' Star Lands 'Role of a Lifetime'

Ashley Liao, who had a breakout part in Netflix's Fuller House, recently finished filming her latest movie, Loveboat, Taipei. The movie also stars To All The Boys actor Ross Butler, who celebrated finishing the film earlier this month. When Liao was cast in the project last fall, she called it the "role of a lifetime."
MOVIES
Variety

‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and looked back at the audition that launched a zeitgeist-defining film franchise. “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” Hardwicke said. “[Rob] walked in and he had...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
Person
Tovino Thomas
Person
Keerthy Suresh
Person
Raghav
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Back to Bond: Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem on ‘Skyfall’ Memories, ‘Dune’ and That ‘Heartbreaking’ 007 Finale

Daniel Craig (“No Time to Die”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Since starring together as hero and villain of 2012’s “Skyfall,” Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem have continued to test themselves on screen. Last year, Craig finally bid farewell to James Bond with “No Time to Die,” a moody sendoff for his iteration of the British superspy. Meanwhile, Bardem flexed comic and musical chops as the bandleader and early television star Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos.” Daniel Craig: Are we supposed to talk intelligently for 30...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
FITNESS
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Goes off on RHOA Cast Member While Filming Season 14

It’s rumored the upcoming season of RHOA will be full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” went through a cast shakeup for the upcoming season. Season 14 welcomes Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton as first-time peach holders. Sheree Whitfield returned. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora remained. Interestingly enough, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out. It’s also looking like NeNe Leakes won’t be back on the show anytime soon. Phaedra Parks also has no plans to return to RHOA but Kandi has already said she would leave the show if Phaedra returned. While some fans are missing their favorites, it’s been rumored that a lot of drama has already occurred while the cast filmed season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Cardi B Brings Attention to Woman Who Died On Mysterious Bumble Date

Cardi B is demanding justice in the death of a Black woman in Connecticut who died in her home the day after she had a date with a White man. The 29-year-old Bronx rapper tweeted to her 21.4 million Twitter followers that the media mishandled the facts while police have not questioned the White man as a suspect because of his race.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
HIP HOP

