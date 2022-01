The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award has become the highest honor the NFL can bestow upon a player. Named for the Chicago Bears legendary running back and famed humanitarian, it is presented each year at the Super Bowl to a great player who is also a great force for good in his community. The list of honorees is filled with distinguished players who were the best of the best, in and outside the lines, including Peyton Manning, Larry Fitzgerald, JJ Watt, Drew Brees and former Jaguars defensive linemen Calais Campbell who won the award in 2019.

