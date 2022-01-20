ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial in murder of Iowa State Trooper to be moved

By Associated Press
WHO 13
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The trial for a man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper will be moved out of Grundy County but a new location for the trial has not been determined.

Prosecutors did not resist a defense request for a change of venue for the trial of Michael Thomas Lang, 42, in the death of patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported .

The defense argued it would be difficult to seat an unbiased jury in Grundy County.

Story archive: Michael Lang charged with Iowa State Trooper’s murder

Lang, 42, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace office in Smith’s death in April 2021.

Authorities said Lang fled after struggling with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop. He allegedly shot Smith when officers tried to enter his home to arrest him.

During a Wednesday hearing in Grundy County District Court, argued over a defense motion to have a separate trial on the assault charge.

Judge Joel Dalrymple said he would rule on the motion at a later date.

An April hearing was set on a defense motion to suppress statements Lang made during police interviews after the standoff.

WHO 13

