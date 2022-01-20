Trial in murder of Iowa State Trooper to be moved
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The trial for a man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper will be moved out of Grundy County but a new location for the trial has not been determined.
Prosecutors did not resist a defense request for a change of venue for the trial of Michael Thomas Lang, 42, in the death of patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported .
The defense argued it would be difficult to seat an unbiased jury in Grundy County.Story archive: Michael Lang charged with Iowa State Trooper’s murder
Lang, 42, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace office in Smith’s death in April 2021.
Authorities said Lang fled after struggling with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop. He allegedly shot Smith when officers tried to enter his home to arrest him.
During a Wednesday hearing in Grundy County District Court, argued over a defense motion to have a separate trial on the assault charge.
Judge Joel Dalrymple said he would rule on the motion at a later date.
An April hearing was set on a defense motion to suppress statements Lang made during police interviews after the standoff.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 3