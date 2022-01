One of the challenges about packing a ton of gear with you when traveling is the need to bring all of their respective chargers. It’s a pain, no doubt, especially when it adds even more bulk to what you’re carrying around. That’s why we love chargers that offer multiple ports and efficient, high-speed charging — just like the Anker’s dual-port GaN charger, which you can pick up right now for under $34 on Amazon. Why is it a great deal? Just look at the $79 that Apple’s asking for its official charger for the MacBook Air — and that’s only...

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO