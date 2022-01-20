More Explores: X3 Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rachel Anderson
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – January isn’t over yet, so that means there’s still time to commit to getting fit in 2022!

X3 Performance and Physical Therapy just opened in Fort Myers earlier this month.

Right now they have over 50 collegiate, NFL hopefuls conditioning and building their strength for the NFL Combine in March!

But, X3 isn’t just for super athletes.

Personal Trainers work with each individual on a one-to-one regimen to help you feel better and stronger in your every day life.

They have the latest and greatest assessment tech, workout equipment and recovery/Physical Therapy experts.

For more information on how X3 can benefit you, head to https://x3ppt.com/

