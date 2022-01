The Babysense Cloud Smart Mattress is the world's first smart mattress for babies and it gives parents the ability to track and get insights on their baby's sleep patterns. The mattress is sensitive enough to pick up on the slightest micro-movements and a variety of environmental factors, including temperature and humidity. Armed with this information, parents and caregivers can make the most of the Babysense app and receive personalized tips and predictions, such as when a child is likely to wake up or need to go to the bathroom.

