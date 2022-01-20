ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Responds to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ Diss – Report

By Tyler Sharp
 4 days ago
Pete Davidson doesn't seem to be taking Kanye West's recent threat towards him seriously. According to a report from Page Six on Wednesday (Jan. 19), the comedian finds Ye's bar about him on The Game's "Eazy" track to be "hilarious." At the end of his verse on the track, Kanye raps,...

Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears Red Leather Dress & Kim Kardashian’s Mirror Boots in Paris With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather. Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings. Similarly to...
The Independent

Julia Fox rejects claim she’s dating Kanye West ‘for the money’: ‘I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life’

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox has dismissed claims she is only dating Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) “for the money”.Fox is currently going out with the Donda artist, who separated from his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, last year.Speaking on Friday’s (21 January) episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox said that she “really couldn’t care” about all the publicity her relationship with Ye has been getting in the media.“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re...
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Kanye
Travis Scott
The Independent

Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
107 JAMZ

Kanye West Reveals Travis Scott Sent Him the Address to ‘Ye’s Daughter’s Birthday Party

Kanye West is crediting Travis Scott for enabling Ye to be able to attend his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party. On Saturday evening (Jan. 15), West gave an update on his stressful day on Instagram Live, after claiming earlier he was not allowed to know the location of the party. "Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye told his followers in the video. "And I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialog and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children."
107 JAMZ

Kanye West Faces Alleged Battery Charge

Kanye West is facing an alleged criminal battery charge stemming from an altercation in Los Angeles. According to a report from Los Angeles' Fox 11 on Thursday (Jan. 13), Ye was involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation around 3 a.m. this morning near Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. Apparently, a fan saw Kanye sitting in his car outside the establishment and approached the rapper for an autograph.
107 JAMZ

Kanye West Defends Punching Man Who Wanted Autograph – ‘That Blue COVID Mask Didn’t Stop That Knockout’

Kanye West has had one wild week, which included video coming out of him allegedly punching an autograph seeker. Now, he's speaking out. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, which partially ran on Friday (Jan. 14), Ye gave his side of the story. "It's 3 a.m. in front of the warehouse," Kanye explained about his interaction with the overzealous fan following a recording session. "I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' This dude, he just had this attitude like, 'What you gon' do?'
107 JAMZ

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
107 JAMZ

Kanye West Confronts Paparazzi, Says He Wants a Cut of the Money They’re Making Off Him – Watch

Kanye West has been a constant target of the paparazzi throughout the years and now he wants in on the revenue they are making off him. Ye was spotted at the Miami airport on Saturday (Jan. 22), by TMZ. The recording artist initially told the cameraman he didn't want to be filmed before giving the guy a lecture about changing the dynamic of his interactions with paparazzi to be beneficial monetarily to both parties.
The Independent

‘I’m the diamond in the trash’: Pete Davidson reveals why he’s so popular with women

Pete Davidson has finally shared his own insight on the question that has been on everyone’s mind – just what is it about this seemingly ordinary 28-year-old that makes him so attractive?The comedian, who hails from Staten Island, New York, has dated a plethora of successful, beautiful women in the last decade including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and most recently, Kim Kardashian.The Independent undertook its own investigation into Davidson’s appeal late last year, finding that a myriad of reasons are likely responsible for his successes.These include his openness about his mental health struggles, his straightforward approach to...
Variety

‘Jeen-yuhs’ Review: Kanye West Documentary Chronicles an Inspiring Rise, Followed by a Long, Polarizing Plateau

Netflix’s epic Kanye West documentary, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” will unfold in three feature-length parts, as the subtitle promises. (The first part premiered Sunday in the Sundance Film Festival, and gets a one-night theatrical release Feb. 10; the whole thing will unspool on successive Wednesdays on Netflix, starting Feb. 16.) But however the filmmakers carve up the 277-minute running time, the way they’ve encapsulated West’s story really boils down to a two-act narrative: rags to riches followed by, of course, riches to rumpuses. Is your preferred archetype of Kanye the hungry, deeply focused, self-made scrapper who showed everybody? Or the...
The Independent

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian in ‘hilarious’ video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated a scene from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a “hilarious” Instagram video. Jonas posted the video on Sunday (23 January). It has since received over 237,000 likes. The singer and the Game of Thrones star married in May 2019. In the parody clip, the couple impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian respectively, as they act out a scene from a 2015 KUWTK episode in which Khloe complains about having to travel to Australia for a promotional appearance. “I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs in the video over...
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

