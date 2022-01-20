Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds.
"One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
Here is what the editors at Physician's Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of Jan. 17 to 21, 2022. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.
About 50 per cent of people infected with COVID-19 during the first wave of infections in 2020 may have long-term and even permanent changes to their sense of smell, according to preliminary research from Sweden. From the early pandemic days, sudden loss of smell, or an impaired or distorted perception...
As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
If hospitalization and death weren’t enough to sway men to get the vaccine, a recent study found another reason: erectile dysfunction. The study says men who had COVID are three times more likely to be diagnosed with ED than those who are did not.
Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
New Clues to Why Some Develop 'Brain Fog' After COVID. THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Brain fog. It has become an inexplicable side effect of COVID-19 infection, but researchers now report they have discovered a possible reason why it happens.
Can CBD Help Curb COVID? Maybe, But More Study Needed. MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cannabidiol, a compound derived from marijuana, appears to show promise in blocking replication of the COVID-19 virus and preventing its spread, lab and animal studies show.
TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests.
The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found.
To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans, get up out of that chair and get moving.
If everyone between 40 and 85 years of age were active just 10 minutes more a day, it could save more than 110,000 U.S. lives a year, a large study reports.
"Our projections are based on an additional 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity," said lead researcher Pedro Saint-Maurice of the...
