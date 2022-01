After a week of teasing throughout CES 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro has now been unveiled as it officially launches in China. Unlike in years prior, the OnePlus 10 Pro is launching first in China with a global reveal expected later in 2022. Much of the device has already been unveiled with the 6.7-inch smartphone packing in a 120Hz LTPO display that is capable of dynamically changing refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz depending on-screen context. This should help reduce battery consumption and is a continuation of the display technology first added to the OnePlus 9 Pro in 2021.

