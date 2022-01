The Orbit Protect GPS tracker is a personal safety device for those looking to enhance their peace of mind when spending time outside alone and enable them to call for help in the event of an emergency. The device works by being set up with the user's choice of contacts including friends or family and will send an emergency notification to them when the user presses the built-in button. The unit will also provide location coordinates to help the person be easily located in the event that they cannot speak on the phone or send a message with the information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO