Environment

Another cold one Thursday with wind chills well below 0

By Cody Matz
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - I feel like a broken record this morning as our next wave of Arctic cold moves in, the 4th already this month. It's not any colder than what we've already experienced since January 1st, but that certainly doesn't make it any more pleasant......

www.fox9.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After Snowy Weekend, Brutal Cold Arrives Monday Night

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While flurries have mostly moved out of the state Monday morning, blowing snow and low visibility could still make the commute to work messy. Road conditions on the highways have improved over the past hour.@MarielleMohs reporting she’s seeing lots of plows on the roads.Side roads, ramps and bridges are still slippery and partially covered in snow.Take some extra time in this morning’s commute. pic.twitter.com/x6fBBKg0vY — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) January 24, 2022 The third round of snow in three days rolled across Minnesota Sunday and into Monday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions Monday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wevv.com

Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tues. & Wed. Morning

Monday morning, we will see partly sunny skies with temperatures still in the mid 20°s. By the afternoon, we will be warming up into the mid 40°s with cloud coverage increasing. This is due to a cold front expected to traverse the tri-state overnight Monday.
EVANSVILLE, IN

