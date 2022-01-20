ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William stayed silent after being asked about Prince Andrew

By Jade Biggs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video has emerged of Prince William's uncomfortable reaction to being questioned by a reporter about his uncle Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his military titles and His Royal Highness status amidst his ongoing sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre – although he denies any wrongdoing....

NoGuts NoGlory
3d ago

Reporters should be ashamed of themselves for deliberately putting Princes Charles and William in an awkward position by even asking the question. They know darned good and well the answer will be no comment.

Jane Snipes
4d ago

They cant answer a question like that. Regardless of the answer, people will be ticked off. Silence was their best reply

Stephanie H
3d ago

Why question William? The kid can't be blamed for his uncle's sin. He is the future king and I feel he'll follow in his grandma's foot steps by being diplomatic unlike his brother, Harry and Markle.

