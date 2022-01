News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team failed to make it three wins in a row in conference play on Saturday, falling 68-63 at Boston College in ACC play. Tech, coming off of wins against Notre Dame and NC State, blew a double-digit lead in the first half to drop to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in conference. BC moved to 8-9 overall and 3-4 in conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO