In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating the 1.3560-1.3725 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3588 and 1.3662 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 1.3585/1.3660. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the bias is tilted to the downside. However, any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560 (next support is at 1.3520). Resistance is at 1.3620 followed by 1.3650.”

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO