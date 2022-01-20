Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

A botched bank heist that led to the accidental death of an FBI agent earned convicted robber Francisco Herrera-Genao a 117-year prison sentence.Now, the New Jersey convict, imprisoned since 2007, could be free in as soon as four years because of legislation signed by former President Donald Trump Last June, a federal judge reduced Herrera-Genao's sentence to 22 years, citing provisions in the First Step Act, a 2018 law that eliminated mandatory sentences for some crimes involving firearms. If the sentence stands, he would be eligible for release in Jan. 2026, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.The judge's...
