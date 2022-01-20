American Airlines pilots walk the picket line at DFW Airport

Keep an eye out for American Airlines pilots walking the picket line at DFW Airport today. They're pushing for a new contract.

The Allied Pilots Association is organizing the informational picketing to call attention to their impasse with management.

Conflicts include scheduling issues which the pilots claim lead to confusing delays and cancellations that cause an increase in stress and fatigue for pilots who often get stuck thousands of miles from home.

An APA spokesman says the pilots are, "already looking at the heat of the summer and spring break" when the economic recovery takes full effect.

The picketing pilots are drawing attention to their conflict the same day as the airline releases fourth-quarter and full-year reports.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter