Parson: 'I think you'll see another tax cut coming out'

Missouri Governor Mike Parson followed-up his annual State of the State Address with a visit to the Marc Cox Morning Show.

Parson quickly leaned-into the low tax rate he proposes for Missouri, cutting the income tax rate from 5.4 to 5.3%. "You don't have to just keep charging people taxes all the time. You can make it if you just run a good business, a business atmosphere and just do a good job of being efficient, or doing a better job of being efficient. That's exactly what we're doing so we're able to cut those taxes."

Parson continued: "I'm not for sure if we can keep going like we are again, Marc, I think we'll be able to cut it next year, again. I think you'll see another tax cut coming out."

Parson also said there is no stopping the millions of dollars allocated to Missouri from the Federal Government, "most of its gonna be infrastructure money. There will be some Covid-relief money in there, but you know, we got to get out of the business of the government being in the Covid business, is what we have to do. At some point that has to be a health care issue like any other health issue that's out there."

Parson also commented on the re-districting battle in the Missouri General Assembly and the loss of a St Louis firefighter in a building collapse last week.

