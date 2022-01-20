CNN fact checks some of Biden's false claims in first year of office

Related
Biden Slammed by Parkland Survivors for Seeing More Gun Violence in First Year Than Trump
Biden's first year as president saw a 12 percent increase in gun deaths when compared to Trump's first year in office.
Washington Post
Fact-checking President Biden’s second formal news conference
In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
Evaluating Joe Biden's First Year as President | Opinion
There was a moment at the first Trump-Biden debate, on September 29, 2020, in Cleveland, when the contours of the American future were laid bare.
A year of President Joe Biden: Join our expert panel as they discuss Biden’s first 12 months in office
It has been 12 months since the election which arguably gripped large parts of the world for a number of months took place. It was of course when the battle for the US presidency played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.When Joe Biden defeated the incumbent President Trump he became the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992. But it wasn’t plain sailing because Trump refused to concede and challenged the results in court. Biden's transition was delayed by several weeks.To find out more about the event and to...
mediaite.com
WATCH: CNN’s Jeff Zeleny Asks Psaki How ‘Voting Rights Failure’ Is Anything But ‘Metaphor’ for Biden’s First Year in Office
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny trivialized a momentous issue when he suggested to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that “the voting rights failure” can’t be seen as anything but a “metaphor” for President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Psaki briefed reporters on Monday...
CNN fact-checker ignores Biden's false claims from Georgia voting speech, continuing trend
CNN's Daniel Dale didn't fact-check false statements President Biden made last week in Georgia as he aggressively pushed Democratic voting bills, continuing a trend from the outlet's chief arbiter of truth. Other outlets such as the Washington Post, PolitiFact, and The Dispatch noted Biden made several misleading or false statements...
Washington Times
Fact check: Biden puffs up claims of virus, job gains in press conference
In a self-appraisal that didn’t always fit with the facts, President Joe Biden on Wednesday made the dubious assertion that he‘s outperformed all expectations on the pandemic in his first year and inflated his contribution to COVID-era economic growth. A look at some of Biden‘s comments in a...
WRAL
Fact check: Is President Biden's approval rating the 'lowest ever?'
Nearing the end of President Joe Biden’s first year in office, some social media users are casting doubt on his election by comparing the popular vote to poll numbers. "Biden got 80 million vote(s) (more than any president ever), yet has the lowest approval rating of any president ever," one Dec. 29 post says.
Bernie Sanders responds to Biden's 'I'm not a socialist' remark
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responds to a recent remark from President Joe Biden that singled out the senator.
Less Than 30 Percent of Voters Want Trump or Biden to Run Again in 2024: Poll
While Biden has said he plans to seek another White House term, Trump has not confirmed that he'll enter the race.
Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate
The judge ruled that opponents of Biden's vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.
See Trump campaign official admit to elector scheme on TV
Boris Epshteyn, an adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, acknowledged that he was part of the effort to prop up so-called "alternate electors" to support Trump in key states.
MSNBC Host Confronts Trump Ally Peter Navarro Over 'Peaceful People' Claim About Jan. 6
"The Capitol Police were being beaten and attacked by Trump fans. I think you know that," Ari Melber told the former Trump admin official.
POLITICO
The Jan. 6 committee just got its hands on long-withheld Trump White House records.
Donald Trump lost a three-month court battle to keep these records shielded. Big news: The National Archives has transferred hundreds of pages of Donald Trump’s White House records to the Jan. 6 select committee, a major breakthrough for the panel’s investigation after it prevailed in litigation against the former president.
erienewsnow.com
Fact-checking Manchin's claim the Senate filibuster has not been changed in 232 years
President Biden's efforts to remove the Senate filibuster in order to address voting rights was dealt another blow Thursday when Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she would not back off her position to uphold the current filibuster rules. Currently, 60 votes are needed to prevent a filibuster. The change...
Bernie Sanders says Senate Republicans are 'laughing all the way to Election Day' over the lack of votes on consequential legislation
"They have not had to cast one bloody vote — which shows us where they're at," Sanders said of the legislative inaction. "We have got to change that."
'What are Republicans for?' Kevin McCarthy Responds to Joe Biden Over 3 Days Later
The Constitution, kids in schools, safe streets and a secure border were among the things the House Republican leader said the GOP stood for.
Donald Trump Faces 'Dramatic Televised Hearings' Over January 6
Experts say the House committee investigating the Capitol riot has hundreds of pages of documents and more potential testimonies that can prove to be explosive.
Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines
The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please
Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
