CNN fact checks some of Biden's false claims in first year of office

The total number of false claims uttered by President Joe Biden in his first year in office is in the dozens compared to then-President Donald Trump, who delivered well over 1,000 total false claims in his own first year and more than 3,000 the next year. CNN's Daniel Dale reports.

Washington Post

Fact-checking President Biden’s second formal news conference

In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
The Independent

A year of President Joe Biden: Join our expert panel as they discuss Biden’s first 12 months in office

It has been 12 months since the election which arguably gripped large parts of the world for a number of months took place. It was of course when the battle for the US presidency played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.When Joe Biden defeated the incumbent President Trump he became the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992. But it wasn’t plain sailing because Trump refused to concede and challenged the results in court. Biden's transition was delayed by several weeks.To find out more about the event and to...
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee just got its hands on long-withheld Trump White House records.

Donald Trump lost a three-month court battle to keep these records shielded. Big news: The National Archives has transferred hundreds of pages of Donald Trump’s White House records to the Jan. 6 select committee, a major breakthrough for the panel’s investigation after it prevailed in litigation against the former president.
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
