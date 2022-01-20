Florida state senator reacts to DeSantis bill protecting White people 'guilt'

Related
'Brings political pandering to a whole new level': Pamela Brown on DeSantis proposal
CNN's Pamela Brown looks at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent proposal to create an election security force to monitor elections in the state.
Sen. Ernst urges Biden admin to protect Afghan women
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst tells CNN's Dana Bash that the Biden administration must do more to protect Afghan women and children suffering under the Taliban regime.
January 6 committee chairman says panel is speaking with Barr
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has been having conversations with former Attorney General William Barr, the committee's chairman said.
State GOP slashes Natrona County party's delegate count
DOUGLAS — Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday cut the number of Natrona County delegates from 33 to the minimum six for failing to pay dues to the statewide organization. The move, made by the Republican State Central Committee at a meeting in Douglas, comes one day after the Natrona County GOP filed a motion asking a judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit the group filed against the state party over a related issue. ...
Harriet Hageman wins big in congressional straw poll held by Wyoming GOP activists
DOUGLAS — Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate seeking to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, won big Saturday in a straw poll of House candidates held by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee. The secret ballot of party activists awarded Hageman 59 votes, Cheney six, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, two and Denton Knapp one. The vote comes eight months before the GOP primary. “I think it’s a good sign. It’s...
