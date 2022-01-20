ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida state senator reacts to DeSantis bill protecting White people 'guilt'

Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones joins New Day to discuss a Florida bill pushed by Gov. DeSantis that critics say is designed to ban public schools and private businesses from making people feel discomfort by teaching about discrimination in U.S. History.

State GOP slashes Natrona County party's delegate count

DOUGLAS — Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday cut the number of Natrona County delegates from 33 to the minimum six for failing to pay dues to the statewide organization. The move, made by the Republican State Central Committee at a meeting in Douglas, comes one day after the Natrona County GOP filed a motion asking a judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit the group filed against the state party over a related issue. ...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Harriet Hageman wins big in congressional straw poll held by Wyoming GOP activists

DOUGLAS — Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate seeking to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, won big Saturday in a straw poll of House candidates held by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee. The secret ballot of party activists awarded Hageman 59 votes, Cheney six, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, two and Denton Knapp one. The vote comes eight months before the GOP primary. “I think it’s a good sign. It’s...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

