Steve Dixon, mayor of the City of Marmaduke has announced his intention to seek the office of Arkansas State Representative serving District One as a Republican. The office is currently served by Rep. Joe Jett – R, who announced this week he would not be running in the next election. In a formal statement Dixon said, “I have the desire to serve the citizens of this district in a larger capacity than just the City of Marmaduke. I feel that my experience as council member and as mayor has helped me to be qualified for this position as a state lawmaker. I consider myself to be moderate conservative.”

MARMADUKE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO