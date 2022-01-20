ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

I told friends I was moving to France for a year. It’s now 4 years later, and I’m building a house in this village of 1,200 people.

By Silvia Ascarelli
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWFhd_0dqs7nvf00
Lynne Garell backed by a vineyard. Courtesy Lynne Garell

After Lynne Garell’s husband died of cancer, she told friends she was moving to France for a year. She needed a new adventure, she told them.

She arrived in south-central France with a 12-month visa, a lease for an 800-euro-a month two-bedroom apartment in a village of 1,200 people, knowing no one.

Four years later, she’s still there and has decided to build an eco-friendly house.

“I love it here,” the 63-year-old said of an area she describes as the “garden of France.” She’s taking French classes twice a week to improve her already-good language skills, has been jokingly dubbed “Madame le Fromage” by a local policewoman who was curious as to why an American had settled there (she joked that she loves cheese), and plans to apply for a 10-year visa in 2022. She blogs about her life in the Minervois region.

Garell’s connection to France goes back a long way. At 22, fresh out of college, she traveled around Europe, including France, got engaged to her husband while the two were on a DIY bike tour of the Dordogne region (during the cheese course, she says!) and made several more trips with her husband from their home in Steamboat Springs, Colo., even after his cancer diagnosis.

As she thought about where to live in France, she knew she wanted to head south for the sun and be in a place where she could walk the hills. She wanted to live neither in a city nor in Provence, which she described as “a little bit like Disneyland.”

“I told everyone it would be a year. It gave me an out if I was miserable,” she recalled. “The other thing is it was a stretch for my friends, but a bite they could understand.”

But before she could get a visa for that year, she needed a place to live. Looking online, she finally found a one-year rental that appealed. It was in Bize-Minervois, a village of 1,200 people — that’s less than one-tenth the size of Steamboat Springs.

The area, which attracts British, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and Australian expats, is just south of a 1,000-square-mile regional nature park, about 45 minutes east of Carcassonne and about 25 miles from the Mediterranean. An airport less than an hour away features cheap Ryanair flights to London.

Winter highs average in the 50s, and summer highs tend to be in the mid-80s.

“You could easily live here on $2,500 to $3,000 a month” — much, much less than in Provence or Paris, she says. “It is absolutely costing me a lot less to live here than in Steamboat.”

Meeting the locals

Through a series of fortunate connections that began with a French friend who lives in Nice, she met a woman in Bize who has become her closest friend in town.

Newcomers also can join a club to make French friends. In Bize-Minervois, the town’s social club organizes walks, the village choir, computer classes, arts groups and other activities, makes a float for the annual Carnival parade, and even raised money for local businesses badly hurt by flooding.

On the regular Tuesday afternoon walk with about 20 to 30 people, she’s usually the only English speaker, she says.

“My closest French friends introduced me to the club,” she said. “And through them I have met many other locals. I feel really lucky to have met these friends, because they’ve taken me under their wing in a big way. We go out on walks together. We explore other towns. I’ve traveled with them a few times. We share meals together. … It’s been a terrific blessing that has made a huge difference to my experience here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SobMR_0dqs7nvf00
Garell and a friend after taking part in the village’s Carnival parade. Courtesy Lynne Garell

Another way to meet people, she said, is to join the comité des fêtes, which organizes local festivals. In Bize-Minervois, that include an olive-oil festival and the Sardinade, where people feast on sardines and wine. Or find a group that seeks to preserve French heritage, or patrimoine. It may spend its time clearing overgrowth or rebuilding a 300-year-old stone wall.

“If people really want to immerse and have a relationship with the locals, it’s important to meet them on their turf and do things they like to do,” Garell observed.

And of course that doesn’t exclude looking for an English-speaking club; she’s a member of a regional one that has language classes, a wine-tasting group, cooking classes and more.

To find out about clubs in a smaller town, Garell recommends starting with the mayor’s office. She never dealt with a mayor’s office in the U.S. but discovered how helpful the one in Bize could be after an English friend suggested she go there to get some photocopies made and faxes sent. (Which the municipal office was willing to do for free.)

Getting permission to live in France

Americans can spend up to 90 out of 180 days in France and the rest of the European Union and Schengen area with just a tourist visa stamped into their passport upon arrival. Anyone staying longer needs to apply for a visa before arriving. Among the many documents required by France are a French address as well as proof of health insurance and enough money to live on. But it’s not unheard of to be told something is missing and to come back again.

When Garell went to the French consulate in Los Angeles with her documents, she quickly realized one thing: that none of the other applicants was greeting the interviewer with a cheery bonjour, standard practice in France.

She did — an icebreaker — and conducted most of the conversation in French.

Then there was another stroke of luck.

“Bize-Minervois?” she recalled the official asking. “I vacationed there every year as a kid; my grandparents were there. You’re going to love it.”

She left with her visa.

There was more to do once she arrived in France, including a tuberculosis test and a vetting of her language skills to see whether she needed free French classes. (She took a two-week intensive French class in France before deciding to move.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0oBb_0dqs7nvf00
Garell wanted to pick a French locale with hills for walking. Courtesy Lynne Garell

Health insurance and a driver’s license

Garell arrived with travel insurance that offered limited coverage (though it did include repatriation in case of death) and cost $2,000 a year. Once she paid French taxes for the first time, she had standard, taxpayer-funded French health insurance and the accompanying carte vitale. She has supplemented it with a private policy that costs about 800 euros, or just over $900, a year.

When she broke her toe in the fall of 2021, her only costs were 5 euros for an X-ray and 12 euros for a walking boot.

The driver’s license was an easy one for Garell. Colorado is one of 13 states in the U.S. that have agreements with France to accept the other’s license. Otherwise, it’s expensive and challenging: You need to go to driving school and then pass a written test in French.

One of the hardest rules to grasp may be “priorité à droite,” or when to yield to cars on the right. Those on the right have priority — unless one of a range of signs is present indicating otherwise.

She’s thinking about taking some driving lessons just to get that down pat.

More from MarketWatch

This couple retired in Colombia on $4,000 a month. In California, ‘to live this lifestyle, we’d have to be mega, mega millionaires’

I’m looking for safe, friendly cities to retire abroad on $2,500 or less a month. Where should I retire?

See all of the “Where Should I Retire” articles here

Comments / 7

Related
MarketWatch

‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He stored $50,000 in bank and bitcoin accounts with his secret girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

After 33 years together in marriage, I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life: One where he was single, and one being married. He was an estimator for a paving company and had a lot of free time. With all the hookups he had, he fell in love with one of the women he had been seeing behind my back.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the Best Place in the World to Retire Overseas in 2022

One of Europe’s hidden gems is your best bet for retiring overseas, according to Live and Invest Overseas. The seaside region of Comporta, Portugal, took top honors in this year’s annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire. It scored particularly high grades in the Health Care (A+) and Crime (A) categories. It also ranked highly for Cost of Living (B+, at a monthly budget of $2,935) and Taxes (B).
WORLD
BBC

'Havana syndrome': US baffled after new cases in Europe

Four more US diplomats working in Geneva and Paris have fallen ill with a suspected neurological illness known as "Havana syndrome", US media report. Three diplomats became sick in the Swiss city and one in the French capital last summer, with some 200 people affected over five years. Secretary of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#A Visa#Travel Insurance#French#American#British
The Independent

Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

Thousands of people gathered in European capitals Saturday to protest vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Helsinki London, Paris and Stockholm In Sweden where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm and assembled in a main square for a protest organized by the Frihetsrorelsen - or Freedom Movement.Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner. Police closely monitor the group, which...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Italy’s one euro houses: who can buy one and how does it work?

With property prices in the UK out of reach for many first time buyers, and homeowners dreaming of a second pad in the sun, the idea of snapping up an Italian casa for 86p is intoxicating.Several small Italian towns have hit the headlines for selling off vacant houses for €1 a pop in the past couple of years.But how does the scheme work, and who is eligible to snap up one of these bargain villas in the sun?Why is Italy selling houses for €1?As young Italians increasingly migrate to the city and choose cosmopolitan jobs over rural and community vocations,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Devastating photos show tsunami raging through villages in Tonga as leaders reveal the damage is 'extreme' after huge undersea volcanic eruption sparked earthquake and sent alerts across the world

A second tsunami has hit the Pacific island of Tonga after a massive undersea volcanic eruption, flooding homes and triggering warnings as far away as Australia, Japan, and the US. The government said no Australians were injured in Tonga, but the eruption has led to a major surf event in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Student gets plane to himself for eight hours on transatlantic flight

British student Kai Forsyth got a taste of the private jet life on a recent flight from London to Orlando, Florida - quickly realising he was the only passenger on board.Forsyth posted two videos of the eerily quiet flight to TikTok, captioning one: “What would you do if you were the only passenger and had the plane to yourself?”Mr Forsyth says he first noticed something odd when he went to select a seat for his British Airways flight from Gatwick to Orlando, where he is enrolled at Rollins College.“You know how you pick seats when you’re checking in? There...
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy