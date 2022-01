Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has become known for all its bugs and glitches. Some are minor issues, while others are game breaking. One of the most well-known bugs that the developers have yet to squash once and for all is the demon gun glitch. The weapon glitch causes your gun textures to change to spiky blocks which can make the weapon difficult to use. Similarly, if you encounter an enemy that has the demon gun glitch, it can be just as hard to take them out, as the bugged textures cover the operator. Now, it appears that the demon gun glitch has made its way into Vanguard, but with a slight twist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO