NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

+1.08%

and Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

+0.13%

/Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline

GSK,

-1.21%

and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s

VIR,

+0.24%

sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s

GILD,

-0.85%

Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.

