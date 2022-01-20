ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumour: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga April Release Date Leaked

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like we've been waiting on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for an age, but the anticipated action platformer is supposed to be building a blocky bridge to PlayStation 5...

www.pushsquare.com

Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible’ Release Dates Pushed (Again), This Time To 2023 And 2024

Paramount Pictures and Skydance said Friday that they have made the decision to move Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2023 and 2024, respectively. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the companies said. “The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.” Franchise star Tom Cruise already had a Paramount-Skydance tentpole coming in 2022: Top Gun: Maverick, which has been delayed...
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

Harry Potter Game Hogwarts Legacy Allegedly in Trouble on PS5, PS4

It’s been well over a year since we last heard word of Harry Potter-themed open world RPG Hogwarts Legacy, but developer Avalanche Software had promised updates in 2022. That information could end up being a delay, as word has it the title has been stupefied behind-the-scenes. Ex-IGN scribe and Sacred Symbols host Colin Moriarty revealed on his latest PlayStation podcast that the “game isn't coming out this year” and “it's in some sort of trouble”.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

My Hero Academia Is a Free-to-Play PS4 Battle Royale Now

The latest in terrible anime tie-ins is My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, a free-to-play PlayStation 4 battle royale from Bandai Namco. This ain’t the 100-player spectacle you may be expecting, however: just 24-players will duke it out in an ugly arena, where you’ll be able to use each hero’s ‘Quirk’ in combat. To be fair, this does sound like it’ll lead to some interesting tactical gameplay decisions.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Creature-Taming RPG Monster Crown Confirms February Release Date on PS4

Following its delay out of 2021, retro-styled RPG Monster Crown's PlayStation 4 fate was unknown — but now it's got a confirmed release date. The cool-looking Pokémon-esque title will launch on the 22nd February, which will be here before you know it. That's 22/2/22, by the way — easy to remember!
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer Details Aloy's Next Big Adventure

With Horizon Forbidden West now less than a month away from its PlayStation 5 and PS4 launch, it's time for the grand marketing machine to properly kick into gear. First up is a brand new story trailer containing loads of brand new scenes, characters, and locations. It all looks stunning, featuring footage taken straight from a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dying Light 2 Trophies Revealed, Find Collectibles and Max Stats

Dying Light 2 is just a few weeks away from its PlayStation 5 and PS4 launch, meaning it's now time for us all to work out how we're going to unlock its Platinum Trophy. The complete list of digital gongs is now available for viewing over on Exophase, but we advise exercising some caution: the first handful of Trophies contain spoilers. We won't be covering them in this article, but feel free to click through and check those out.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Suddenly Appears on PS5, PS4

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available to download now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The free-to-play card game was announced last year, pegged with a 'winter' launch window — and now it's suddenly here. Master Duel seems to be just about everything that you'd expect from a free-to-play...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Stunning Rise of the Tomb Raider Boxart Shared to Mark Series' 25th Anniversary

Square Enix has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series for a while now, bringing the heroine to the likes of Fortnite and even announcing a cookbook based on the franchise. However, it's collaborations such as this one that really makes the occasion feel a little special. Famous Final Fantasy artist Akihiko Yoshida has shared his take on the Rise of the Tomb Raider boxart as part of the celebrations, and it's quite simply beautiful.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Out 1st March, First Two Games Free with Pre-Orders

The PlayStation Store has dated Shadow Warrior 3 for 1st March 2022, confirming a launch price of £39.99/$49.99 and a slew of digital pre-order goodies. If you commit some money ahead of time, you'll be granted access to complete game downloads of Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2 on PS4. There's also a limited edition katana skin, which you can only gain access to by pre-ordering. Here's the PS Store listing in full.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

China Hero Game ANNO: Mutationem Goes Gold, Out on PS5, PS4 Soon

ANNO: Mutationem, the 2.5D cyberpunk side-scroller releasing as part of Sony's China Hero Project, has today gone gold, meaning work on a 1.0 version is now complete. The team at Thinking Stars will now presumably start putting together a day one patch ahead of a PlayStation 5, PS4 launch in the near future. When asked if the game will be out soon, the official China Hero Project Twitter account simply said: "Hell yes!"
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hands On: OlliOlli World Is a Bold and Brilliant New Spin on the Skateboarding Series

Before getting our hands on the PlayStation 5 version of OlliOlli World for this preview, we refreshed ourselves on the basics in OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood. We quickly remembered the challenging but intuitive controls, the ridiculously addictive allure of besting your scores on each level, and the clean, understated presentation. Ah yes, this is why people like these games. It's because they're very good. Glad we checked.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS5, PS4 Racer Hot Wheels Unleashed Heads Under the Sea for SpongeBob Season

In an announcement that will no doubt tempt editor Stephen Tailby back to its toy racer, Hot Wheels Unleashed is following its Batman crossover with a season of SpongeBob SquarePants. This update – available on 20th January, shortly after we’re publishing this article – will include an all-new ladder of free and premium content.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Mecha RPG Relayer Reminds Us It's Releasing in March for PS5, PS4

Whoops, we had forgotten that Relayer existed! We first wrote about the turn based mecha RPG in May of last year (when it was still scheduled for a 2021 release) but we totally missed out on its subsequent delay and new launch date. It's coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on the 24th March.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Final Fantasy 16 Missing from Square Enix 2022 Lineup Article

Square Enix recently shared an article on its official website detailing the games we should expect the Japanese firm to release throughout 2022, and Final Fantasy XVI is nowhere to be seen. Instead, Life Is Strange Remastered Collection, Babylon's Fall, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Forspoken, and a few other titles feature instead. Square Enix has never confirmed the RPG will launch this year, but there has been enough reason to believe it could happen in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

This Dreams Recreation of Returnal's Archonact Is Staggering

@GamingFan4Lyf It would need to ensure that there were restrictions in place on PC so that all games ran on console. Although there are already Dreams that bring your console to it's knees, so perhaps not. I'm not convinced by the Unreal/Unity argument. Many people use Godot, Armoury, RPG maker,...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Cult PS4 Sequel Gravity Rush 2 Celebrates Its Fifth Birthday Today

Sony’s cult PlayStation 4 sequel to PS Vita favourite Gravity Rush is now five years old. As remembered by Gematsu on Twitter, topsy-turvy protagonist Kat returned on 19th January, 2017 in Japan, with Gravity Rush 2’s North American and European release following just a day later. The game massively expanded upon the scope of the original, incorporating an entirely new world, as well as the original map for posterity.
VIDEO GAMES

