Rumour: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga April Release Date Leaked

Dying Light 2 is just a few weeks away from its PlayStation 5 and PS4 launch, meaning it's now time for us all to work out how we're going to unlock its Platinum Trophy. The complete list of digital gongs is now available for viewing over on Exophase, but we advise exercising some caution: the first handful of Trophies contain spoilers. We won't be covering them in this article, but feel free to click through and check those out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO