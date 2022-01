The next N64 game coming to Switch Online + Expansion Pack is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Nintendo confirmed the news via a tweet yesterday. The action-adventure game is the sixth game in the Zelda franchise and was released in 2000 as the second game in the series to use 3D graphics. It takes place two months after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and finds Link in Termina, a world parallel to Hyrule. Here, he learns the world is in danger due to the fact the moon will fall in three days, thanks to the Skull Kid being under the influence of Majora's Mask.

