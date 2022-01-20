ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DatChat signs LOI to acquire Avila Security

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Northern-Virginia based information technology company, Avila Security and its Web 3.0 patent portfolio of blockchain messaging, blockchain digital rights management, secure audio...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire 100% Of Shape Immersive Entertainment INC and Brokered Private Placement Financing for up to $4.0 Million

Shape is an award-winning Metaverse agency and has a team comprised of experienced AR/VR technologists, 3D artists and software developers. Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.,(“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered a letter of intent (the “LOI”) which contemplates the acquisition by Alpha of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Shape Immersive Entertainment Inc (“Shape”) in exchange for 14,840,000 common shares of Alpha and $1 million in cash. Shape was originally founded in 2018 and builds immersive experiences for Metaverse leading companies like Red Bull®, the Olympics®, and RTFKT® (recently acquired by Nike®). Shape is a leader in 3D NFTs, holograms, augmented and virtual reality, and play-to-earn game development. The Company’s obligations under the LOI are subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and successful negotiation of a definitive agreement.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

DHT Holdings' Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe to step down

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) announces that Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe has decided to retire and leave the company on April 8, 2022. Erik A. Lind, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “Trygve, and Co-CEO Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, were the architects and critical contributors in the transformation of DHT from an operating lease tanker company in 2010 to one of the most respected public listed tanker shipping companies with a strong, focused and experienced organization of the highest quality. Together they have executed superbly on our strategy. Trygve leaves DHT in the very capable hands of his business partner Svein alone at its helm.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Ascend Acquires MSP and Security Business Unit From Stratosphere

Ascend Technologies, backed by private equity firm M/C Partners, has acquired a managed IT and security services division from Stratosphere Networks. Meanwhile, Stratosphere Networks will retain its IT Project, Voice Services and Consulting business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 96 that...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Business
channele2e.com

Sigma Defense Acquires Government Security Consultancy Solute

Backed by private equity firm Sagewind Capital, Sigma Defense Systems LLC has acquired security technology and engineering firm Solute Inc. Together, Sigma Defense Systems and Solute plan to offer DevSecOps services to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Workplace Savings Fintech Cushon Secures £35m, Plans to Acquire Creative

The team at Cushon notes that they’re pleased to confirm that they have, subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval, acquired Creative, the manager of the Creative Pension Trust. Once approved, this acquisition sees Cushon become the United Kingdom’s 5th largest “master trust provider.”. As mentioned in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loi#Avila Security#Northern Virginia
Seekingalpha.com

China Finance Online receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that it has determined to delist the company's ADSs from Nasdaq after filing with SEC on lapse of applicable appeal periods. ADSs trading will suspend effective Jan.21, after business open. It was notified in June 2021 that it was...
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Datto acquires Infocyte to extend its security offerings for MSPs

Datto announced that it has acquired threat detection and response company Infocyte, extending Datto’s security capabilities that protect, detect, and respond to cyberthreats found within endpoints and cloud environments. Based in Austin, Texas, Infocyte is an innovator in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technologies and Managed Detection and Response...
AUSTIN, TX
Seekingalpha.com

BioAdaptives signs LOI to acquire oxygenated water technology patent

BioAdaptives (OTCPK:BDPT) entered into a LOI with inventor Thomas J. Mohr, to acquire rights to his U.S. Patent which covers technology used in enhancing the capability of water to hold significantly larger amounts of oxygen. The technology produces stable oxygenated water that provides a prolonged benefit following ingestion. This technology...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
siliconangle.com

Orca acquires web application security firm RapidSec

Cloud cybersecurity startup Orca Security Ltd. today acquired Israeli web application security firm RapidSec Ltd. for an undisclosed price. Founded in 2020, RapidSec offers a software-as-a-service platform designed to provide rapid web security in a self-service manner. Pitched as helping customers quickly improve their web security posture, the service generates strong security headers and content-security policy, or CSP, without breaking a site.
BUSINESS
Virginia Business

Richmond’s Risk Based Security acquired by Flashpoint

RBS clients include Microsoft, Northrop Grumman and Amtrak. Richmond-based Risk Based Security has been acquired by Flashpoint, a New York-based cybersecurity developer specializing in threat intelligence and risk prevention. RBS, founded in 2011, specializes in vulnerability intelligence, breach data and vendor risk ratings. Financial details of the transaction were not...
RICHMOND, VA
Benzinga

What's Driving DatChat Shares Higher Today?

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it initiated the development of a new platform that will leverage DatChat technology to share and protect NFTs, documents, audio and video files and messages. The platform development will be led by DatChat's chief blockchain architect Mark Mathis. Mathis...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

P&F Industries acquires Jackson Gear business

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) has announced the acquisition of the Jackson Gear business, a Pennsylvania-based corporation that manufactures and distributes custom gears and power transmission gear products. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hy-Tech Machine, acquired substantially all the non-real estate assets of Jackson Gear for $2.3M in cash. P&F's CEO...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Discover Financial, National Bank of Serbia ink deal to boost payment acceptance

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and the National bank of Serbia agree to increase the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network cardholders within Serbia. The agreement gives Discover (DFS), Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the DinaCard payment network, which includes Point-of-Sale, ecommerce platforms and ATMs across Serbia.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Betterware de Mexico to acquire JAFRA's operations in US and Mexico for $255M

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to acquire 100% of JAFRA's operations in Mexico and the United States from the Vorwerk Group based in Germany for a total cash consideration of $255M. The purchase price implies a valuation multiple of ~5.5x 2022E EBITDA prior to the identified cost synergies of $5M-$10M, and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DatChat Initiates Web 3.0 Platform Development for Protection of NFTs and Encrypted Messaging

Company adds strategic hires with metaverse and blockchain experience. DatChat, Inc., a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screenshot protection, today announced it has initiated the development of a new platform that will leverage DatChat technology to share and protect NFTs, documents, audio and video files and messages.
INTERNET
mining-technology.com

Mawson signs option agreement to acquire 85% stake in Swedish gold project

Mawson paid $15,927 (C$20,000) as reimbursement to Elemental and issued 260,000 common shares. Mawson Gold has reached an option agreement with Elemental Exploration Scandinavia to earn-in up to 85% of the Skelleftea North Gold Project in Sweden. The 2,500ha Skelleftea North Gold Project is located close to Mawson’s flagship Rajapalot...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy