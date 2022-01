Last week, Cardano network launched Pavia, a gaming application on the Metaverse. This stands as the first metaverse project operated on the Cardano blockchain. The use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which operate with the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies, is increasing. They enable investors to get tokenized assets of their favorite art items, idols, places, etc. NFTs create representations of both tangible and non-tangible items.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO