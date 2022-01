The existence of massive sets of new data and information now offer asset and wealth managers competitive opportunities to enhance their investment research and performance. [Data is at the core of all decision making in investment management. The existence of massive sets of new data and information now offers asset and wealth managers competitive opportunities to enhance their investment research and performance. Through the pandemic, or even because of it, the interest in employing data, AI and analytics has been increasing. It is important to note that a consequence of this may be a growing divide between those investment managers that are able to exploit the advantages of data and analytics to drive performance and growth, and those that fall behind.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO