Lake Waukomis will move from the second district to the first, making the population split between the two commission districts more even. Commissioners approved the change at the Tuesday, Jan. 18 administrative session, held at the Platte County Resource Center. Due to population shifts noted in the 2020 census, commissioners have been in deliberation to realign the commission district to balance the population divide. Currently, the first district covers the southern half of the county, roughly to Barry Road, with the second district covering the rest of the county and the more rural areas.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO