Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Sarah Palin will resume her long-running feud with the “lamestream media” this week when her defamation trial against the New York Times begins in a federal court in Manhattan.Experts believe the future of the First Amendment could be at stake, with the case expected to test the legal definition of political free speech in the United States.Ms Palin, 57, is suing the Times over an editorial that incorrectly connected linked the 2011 shooting of US congresswoman Gabby Giffords to a map circulated by her political action committee showing Democratic districts in crosshairs.The article was published under deadline pressure on...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO