Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial,...

www.timesdaily.com

Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
State
New York State
The Independent

Sentence slashed in robbery that led to FBI agent's death

A botched bank heist that led to the accidental death of an FBI agent earned convicted robber Francisco Herrera-Genao a 117-year prison sentence.Now, the New Jersey convict, imprisoned since 2007, could be free in as soon as four years because of legislation signed by former President Donald Trump Last June, a federal judge reduced Herrera-Genao's sentence to 22 years, citing provisions in the First Step Act, a 2018 law that eliminated mandatory sentences for some crimes involving firearms. If the sentence stands, he would be eligible for release in Jan. 2026, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.The judge's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s New York Times lawsuit: Trial begins over ex-governor’s libel claim

Sarah Palin will resume her long-running feud with the “lamestream media” this week when her defamation trial against the New York Times begins in a federal court in Manhattan.Experts believe the future of the First Amendment could be at stake, with the case expected to test the legal definition of political free speech in the United States.Ms Palin, 57, is suing the Times over an editorial that incorrectly connected linked the 2011 shooting of US congresswoman Gabby Giffords to a map circulated by her political action committee showing Democratic districts in crosshairs.The article was published under deadline pressure on...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

Legal Malpractice Suit Filed by Former Republic Records Exec Charlie Walk Dismissed by Judge

A legal malpractice suit filed by former Republic Records president Charlie Walk against attorney Marc Kasowitz has been dismissed by a New York judge, court papers reveal. In 2018, Walk resigned from his executive position at the record label that’s home to The Weeknd, Post Malone and Ariana Grande after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women with whom he worked at Sony Music some 15 years earlier — two spoke on the record to Rolling Stone after accuser Tristan Coopersmith went public with a blog post on Jan. 30, 2018. As part of the settlement with parent company...
LAW
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
The Independent

Staten Island man arrested for submitting fake positive Covid tests to stay home from work

A Staten Island man was arrested last week for allegedly using multiple fake Covid-19 tests to claim workers’ compensation benefits in 2020.In a press statement on 19 January, the New York state office of the Inspector General said Ajani Shaw, 23, had been charged with a count of grand larceny and insurance fraud each and seven counts each for forgery, falsifying business records and Workers’ Compensation Fraudulent Practices.Authorities said Mr Shaw was working as a part-time kitchen service employee with a nursing home in April 2020 when he filed a workers’ compensation claim for exposure to Covid.He also included an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for a new trial

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking. Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY

