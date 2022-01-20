ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC Two’s Great British Menu returns with new judging line-up

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning and celebrated chef, Tom Kerridge, Chef and Restaurateur Nisha Katona, and award-winning comedian and host of smash hit food podcast Off Menu, Ed Gamble join host, Andi Oliver in the 17th series of Great British Menu, produced by Optomen and starting Tuesday 1 February at 8pm on BBC...

