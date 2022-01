Kenny Kamz is looking to start his year off proper, and he does so with a new track that he dropped, “Ultimate.” A freestyle set to a slick sample, Kamz doesn’t need the drums to get the heads nodding. Lyrically, the song gives you just a little bit of his backstory, and the verse is about being proud of what he’s done and being motivated to keep going. We got an EP from Kenny Kamz in 2021, as well as plenty of singles, but we’ll see what the new year has in store for the emerging rapper. Check out “Ultimate” here below:

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO