Biden's Policy Drift, Netflix Earnings, German Price Shock - What's Moving Markets

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Joe Biden admits that his economic reform agenda is stalled, but said he supports the Federal Reserve's intentions to get inflation down. He was less clear about what he intends to do if Russia invades Ukraine for the second time in eight years, a scenario that he admitted is...

abc27 News

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
OilPrice.com

Market Shrugs Off Biden's Readiness To Tackle Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices dipped this week after the White House said there were still tools on the table to address the rising prices of the commodity but quickly regained ground in the latest sign that there are a lot more powerful factors at play when it comes to oil prices.
Washington Post

Treasury Market’s Tractor Beam Captures German Bunds

The 10-year German bund yield has turned positive after almost three years below zero. It’s a sign of the times as government borrowing costs are on the rise globally. With the euro zone’s nascent economic recovery more fragile than that of the U.S., however, the European Central Bank needs to remain vigilant that increased market interest rates don’t choke growth.
Motley Fool

Netflix Rises on Price Increase, but Next Week Is the Market's Real Test

Stock markets were mixed on Friday. Netflix stock moved higher on news of a price increase. Earnings season kicks into high gear next week. The stock market had another tough week, as 2022 hasn't gotten off to the bullish start that many investors had hoped to see. Some trends from earlier in the year reversed themselves on Friday, as it was the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) that posted the biggest gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) lost ground after some downbeat earnings results from big banks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished the day close to unchanged.
Axios

What Biden's Fed nominations mean for policy

Now that President Biden's long-awaited nominations for vacant seats on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors have dropped, the big question is how Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook, and Philip Jefferson, if confirmed, might shift policy. The answer: Don't expect any big changes to the central bank's policy direction overnight...
Boston Globe

Biden’s energy policy takes shape with wind and power line projects

The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined an array of initiatives to advance clean energy, including plans to hold the largest-ever sale of offshore wind farm rights in U.S. history and accelerate the construction of new power lines to transmit renewable electricity across the nation. The efforts, which span at least...
FOXBusiness

Varney: Biden's COVID policy is collapsing

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the collapse of Biden's COVID policy as omicron continues to rapidly spread throughout the country, arguing "it's time to change course" during his "My Take" Wednesday. STUART VARNEY: This is a true story: a 5-year-old girl tests positive at school. Her mother picks...
