Jon Stewart to receive Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

(JTA) — Jon Stewart will be awarded this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in recognition of his political satire and activism. The award will be presented in April. Past recipients of the award, which is given to...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Shropshire Star

Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart wins Mark Twain Award

His 16-year run as Daily Show host turned him into a cultural and political force. Comedian, talk show host and political influencer Jon Stewart has been named the 23rd recipient of the Kennedy Centre’s Mark Twain Award for lifetime achievement in comedy. The 59-year-old Stewart, born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz,...
CELEBRITIES
stljewishlight.org

Jewish Trivia: Jon Stewart

It was just announced that Jon Stewart will be the recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Connect with your community every morning. The award program will take place at the Kennedy Center on April 24, and will later be broadcast on television. Stewart joins a distinguished list of past recipients, including Richard Pryor, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Bill Murray, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Bill Cosby (whose prize was later rescinded).
CELEBRITIES
94.3 The Point

Lawrenceville, NJ’s Own Jon Stewart To Receive Comedy Award

Wow. Congratulations to comedian, writer, producer, director, actor, and former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, who will be receiving a prestigious comedy award, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, in April. Whenever I see Jon Stewart making headlines, I smile, and pay extra close attention because he...
CELEBRITIES
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Jon Stewart Advocates For Veterans

Today, the Star Spangled Salute honors comedian and former talk show host Jon Stewart. Jon has been a long time advocate for Veterans and he’s at it again. This time, Jon and a group of other advocates took to Capitol Hill and provided a voice to all the Veterans and their families who had their lives affected forever by the toxins they were exposed to during their service. According to a survey, the exposure has caused lingering even life threating effects. The goal for Jon and the team of advocates is to streamline health access and benefits to those who served and were exposed regardless of their disability status. Jon says, ““The bottom line is this: Our country exposed our veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we didn’t act with urgency and appropriateness.” Thank you Jon for being a friend and a voice to Veterans and to all the Veterans he helps, THANK YOU for your service.
MILITARY
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Carol Burnett
azpbs.org

Bassem Youssef: The Jon Stewart of the Arab World

Stand-up comedian Bassem Youssef, who has been dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab World, is appearing at ASU Gammage on Saturday, Jan. 22. He is a former heart surgeon, revolutionary activist, political comedian, podcaster, and author of children’s books. He created the most popular political satire show in the Middle East until those in power in the region had him arrested, forcing him to escape his home country of Egypt. Now he lives in the U.S. and has been named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people, under the “Pioneers” category, and continues to challenge power with one of the most powerful weapons: humor.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
#American#Jta#The Kennedy Center#Jews#Jewish Telegraphic Agency
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tom Hanks video endorsing Joe Biden mocked for copying ‘The Simpsons’

Tom Hanks has been mocked over a new video endorsing the achievements of Joe Biden‘s administration. Narrated by the Hollywood actor, the clip was released to celebrate the US president’s first anniversary in office, showing the public and Biden reflecting on the past 365 days. But conservative commentators...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Alice’ Review: Keke Palmer Anchors an Uneasy Mix of ‘Antebellum’ and Blaxploitation Homage

Alice knows there’s something else out there. There has to be. Born and raised on an antebellum plantation somewhere smack-dab in the middle of nowhere Georgia, Alice (Keke Palmer) may have never gone more than a mile or two beyond the boundaries of the Bennet place, but something is calling for her. Blame her evil boss Paul Bennet (a truly chilling and unrecognizable Jonny Lee Miller) who taught his favorite “domestic” how to read early, but only so she could read to him, and who somehow never realized she might use her intellectual curiosity for other ends. As Krystin Ver Linden’s ...
MOVIES
toledo.com

Mark Twain Visits Toledo

1869: Mark Twain entertains a crowded White's Hall (Summit and Jackson) with his stories from The American Vandal. The Toledo Blade wrote:. “White’s Hall was filled from cellar to garret, last night, by one of the best tickled audiences that ever assembled there to hear a lecture or see the speaker. Mark Twain tickled them. And he did it so easily and almost consistently, that they didn’t know what they were laughing at more than half the time. Twain is witty, and his wit comes from his own fertile brain. His style is original; and his manner of speaking is not after the manner of men generally. His serious face and long drawn words are, of themselves, sufficient to make one laugh, even if there were not in every sentence expressed a sparkling gem of humor, and original idea. His anecdotes, with which the lecture is replete, are rich, and, as he tells them, irresistibly funny. In some of his descriptions of European places and characters the lecturer delivers, at times, most eloquent passages, brilliant in thought and word.
TOLEDO, OH

