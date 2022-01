BOSTON (CBS) – Harvard professor Danielle Allen said she is running for governor in an attempt to bring a “people-powered approach” to Beacon Hill. Allen is one of three current Democratic candidates in the race to replace Gov. Charlie Baker, who will not seek a third term in office. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Allen about what she believes makes her the best candidate to be the next governor. “I care about the future. Future for our young people, for all of us. We’ve got to do work together with all of us to deliver the democracy, healthy communities, the healthy...

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO