Distracted driving bill heads to Senate

According to a story first published by the Florida Capital Star this morning, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried allegedly arrived on the scene of a September 15, 2021 crash involving her fiancé, Jake Bergmann, and a brick mailbox just a few yards from their Tallahassee home. But despite a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy noting that the crash was caused by distracted driving and driving too fast for conditions on the wet road, no traffic citation was issued.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO