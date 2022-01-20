ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Distracted driving bill heads to Senate

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could soon be illegal to even...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada law enforcement focus on distracted driving in January

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is joining other Nevada law enforcement agencies to crack down on distracted driving during the month of January. From January 10 to January 22, 2022, WCSO will have extra deputies dedicated to looking for drivers who are distracted while behind the wheel.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Carolina

Greenville County considers new law to punish people who try to limit 2nd Amendment rights

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s a possible new addition to a Greenville County firearms law that has people in the community fired up. Thursday night, Greenville County Council introduced the idea of applying criminal penalties – ranging from fines to jail time – to people who violate the county’s already existing law supporting the 2nd Amendment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving
FOX Carolina

Troopers on scene of overturned semi on I-85 in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving a semi that rolled over in Cherokee County. The crash happened on I-85 southbound between exit 100 Blacksburg Highway and exit 96 Wilcox Avenue. As of 8 a.m., the right lane is...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
alachuachronicle.com

Report: Nikki Fried fiancé totaled truck in distracted driving wreck last fall; Fried on the scene, no citation issued

According to a story first published by the Florida Capital Star this morning, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried allegedly arrived on the scene of a September 15, 2021 crash involving her fiancé, Jake Bergmann, and a brick mailbox just a few yards from their Tallahassee home. But despite a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy noting that the crash was caused by distracted driving and driving too fast for conditions on the wet road, no traffic citation was issued.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Plainview Road

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Over 600 submissions later, and your requests lead us to Plainview Road. This Anderson County Road starts at Manley Drive and leads to a dead end. The complaints are coming from West Roosevelt Road to the conclusion. The road isn't even a mile long, but...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KHQ Right Now

The rising cost of drunk, drugged, and distracted driving

Fatal car crashes continue to rise, setting a record in 2021 for the most car crashes in the first six months of a single year. This is the rising cost of drunk, drugged, and distracted driving. What can you do to empower yourself, your kids, and your family to say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Bill to ban drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's already illegal to text and drive in South Carolina but a bill just passed through the House that would ban holding your phone while driving entirely. The South Carolina Hands Free Bill builds on the texting while driving ban and replaces the original $25...
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Bill making it illegal to use cell phone while driving heads to Senate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor. The proposal passed the senate transportation committee on Wednesday. The bill requires anyone using a cell phone while driving to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy