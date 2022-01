One of the proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies that's gaining a lot of attention right now for its eco-friendly status is Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA). Here's Fool.com contributors Chris MacDonald and Jon Quast to discuss what Cardano is up to in this regard, and why this could be a competitive advantage for this blockchain. This discussion took place on the Jan. 12 edition of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO