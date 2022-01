The Eagles have three first-round picks in this year's draft. How will they use them? Here's a brand new mock draft:. 1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: I moved Hutchinson ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux immediately after watching him wreck stuff in Michigan’s upset win over Ohio State in November, and I don’t care how many mock drafts I do, I’m not moving him out of this spot. You can make a case for Evan Neal, but when it comes to elite defensive talent, Hutchinson is in a class of his own. The Jaguars need anything and everything but they’re desperate for pass rush. They can’t pass on Hutchinson.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO