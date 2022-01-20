ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

Vehicle fire on I-57 northbound near Benton causes delays

By Evan Beebe
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a vehicle...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Benton, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Mile Marker

Comments / 0

Community Policy