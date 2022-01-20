State senator reacts to DeSantis' controversial bill

A Republican Oklahoma State Senator is calling for the removal of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association's leader over a comment that mentions "going to the ammo box" in reference to enacting change.
Senate Bill (SB2113) prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory, co-authored by State Senator Brice Wiggins, passed the Senate today by a vote of 32-2. Critical Race Theory has become a divisive issue in our country. “Sadly, some on the left have chosen to use our school systems to breed...
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Every Black Mississippi senator walked off the chamber floor in protest as white colleagues voted on a bill to ban critical race theory in the state's public schools. The Mississippi State Senate, which has 14 Black senators out of 52 total senators, still passed the bill...
Democrats in the Senate have been pushing to change Senate rules in order to pass a controversial bill that would add some federal regulations to how states run their elections. The bill will expand voting access by eliminating voter ID laws, widening the scope of mail-in and absentee voting, and...
For all the resplendent rhetorical flourishes in Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest State of the State speech before asking voters to be re-elected, there weren't many surprises. The governor proclaimed Florida as the "freest state in these United States," and from there, he laid out an agenda very much like the policies he's pushed throughout his term — much of it falling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(WSNN) - Governor Ron DeSantis sets out his agenda today at the State of the State Address given this morning to the Florida legislature. At Tuesday’s address, Governor Ron DeSantis discussed several proposals related to business, education, law enforcement, and election integrity. In his 35-minute speech, he talked about how free Florida is.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida bill requiring the study of Asian American Pacific Islander history in applicable classes passed unanimously on Tuesday. The bill, originally filed Oct. 13, 2021, would go into effect on July 1. [TRENDING: US airlines warn of ‘catastrophic’ halt to air traffic | Brother of...
The state of South Dakota will soon follow Texas and Mississippi with legislation that would cut back significantly on abortion rights in the state and directly challenge the precedent established by Roe v Wade.A pair of bills were unveiled by Kirsti Noem, the state’s conservative governor last week; one the bills would outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around five to seven weeks into a pregnancy. That standard is well outside the standard set in the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion rights ruling in Roe v Wade, which forbids bans on abortions before the third trimester of...
This bill had been poised to be through the committee process by the end of the week. A bill set up to clear two committees this week may not accomplish that after the Environmental and Natural Resources committee temporarily postponed hearing it Tuesday. Sen. Aaron Bean’s bill (SB 1658) would...
The Indiana Senate will no longer consider a controversial school curriculum and transparency bill. Senate Bill 167 was the subject of a nearly eight hour public hearing during the Senate education committee's first meeting this year. The bill would have required schools to create parent-led curriculum review committees. It would...
The state Senate continued to move forward Thursday with a pair of controversial local-government measures that critics contend are tilted too far to businesses and would “embolden bad actors.”. The Appropriations Committee voted 11-7 to back a proposal (SB 620) that would allow businesses to file lawsuits if local...
One bill unanimously passed by the state Senate on Thursday would revise Massachusetts' adoption laws to remove a section prohibiting adults from adopting younger siblings, aunts or uncles, and another aims to make it easier for homeless youth and adults to secure state IDs. Both bills cleared the Senate on...
January 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has announced new legislation to increase the eligibility age for a junior hunting license in California, opening. opportunities to participate in outdoor sports to a greater number of young people. “The higher price for an adult hunting license has...
The House has diverged from the Senate by advancing a bill allowing the Governor to appoint a leader of Florida’s top environmental agency without the Cabinet’s approval. The measure has implications for the upcoming election. The proposal (HB 1295), carried by Sarasota Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory, would reset the appointments structure for the heads of several agencies, including the Department of Environmental Protection. Members of the House State Affairs Committee voted 15-5 Thursday to advance the bill.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered the last State of the State speech of his first term Tuesday as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run. DeSantis began his remarks by saying Florida has stood as freedom's vanguard. "Florida has become the escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian,...
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a tale of two voting bills and two views on if they're needed. We're taking a look at what state and local leaders in San Antonio are saying about two voting rights bills that have made their way to the U.S. Senate. "The laws passed...
(The Center Square) – The one-year anniversary of the storming of the Capital Building in Washington, D.C. prompted Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to say he was looking for sponsors for a bill to make it a gross misdemeanor for an elected official or candidate to lie about election results.
