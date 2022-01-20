Microsoft-Activision Deal Gives Merger Speculators a New Darling
By Reuters
US News and World Report
5 days ago
(Reuters) - Hedge funds that earn returns speculating on precarious acquisitions were handed a gift this week when Microsoft Corp agreed to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. The transaction will require antitrust approval in the United States as well as other major...
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
Big Tech's massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic reached its peak and its limit in 2021, and investors are now searching for safety as the outlook for the new year is looking glummer with every new earnings report.
Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 2.96% to $2,538.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $480.63 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) said on Tuesday that it was unable to reach agreement with the Communications Workers of America as the union seeks recognition of a unit at its Raven studio. The U.S. video game company said in a statement that it expects the...
Microsoft beat market expectations Tuesday with strong quarterly performance in cloud computing and software, still benefitting from the pandemic's online shifting of work, play, shopping and learning.
The US tech colossus, which announced last week a blockbuster deal to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard, said profit jumped to $18.8 billion in the final three months of last year.
"Digital technology is the most malleable resource at the world's disposal to overcome constraints and reimagine everyday work and life," CEO Satya Nadella said, in announcing revenue of $51.7 billion.
Microsoft investments include pouring money into the booming video game market and by extension the metaverse, the virtual reality vision for the internet's future.
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 2.66% to $288.49 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. Microsoft Corp. closed $61.18 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
Activision Blizzard has declined to voluntarily recognize a worker union announced on Jan. 21, the first to be declared within the video game holding company. The union, called the Game Workers Alliance Union, is allied with The Communication Workers of America (CWA).
“We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon, adding that, “we deeply respect the rights of all employees to make...
Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021, and a stock decline in late trading turned around Tuesday after the software giant predicted stronger revenue in the current quarter than analysts expected.
Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union.
On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.11% higher to $296.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.30 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
On Tuesday, news broke that Microsoft agreed to purchase Activision Blizzard for an eye-popping $68.7 billion. To put things in perspective, that’s roughly 17 times what Disney paid for each of Star Wars and Marvel, nine times what Microsoft paid for ZeniMax, and eight times what Amazon paid for MGM. The size and significance of the Microsoft / Activision Blizzard deal has raised a host of related legal questions. This week, I’ll break down the deal and provide some clarity as to the top questions on people’s minds.
Comments / 0