Microsoft-Activision Deal Gives Merger Speculators a New Darling

Activision Blizzard has declined to voluntarily recognize a worker union announced on Jan. 21, the first to be declared within the video game holding company. The union, called the Game Workers Alliance Union, is allied with The Communication Workers of America (CWA). “We carefully reviewed and considered the CWA initial request last week and tried to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process. Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon, adding that, “we deeply respect the rights of all employees to make...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 44 MINUTES AGO