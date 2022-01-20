ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

American Airlines narrows loss, COVID still wild card

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines' CEO says the omicron variant remains a wild card after the carrier posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.23 -0.09 -0.49%. JETS ETF SERIES SOLUTIONS US GLOBAL JETS ETF 21.86 +0.39 +1.79%. "Over the past year,...

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

American Airlines reports $931 million fourth-quarter loss

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines lost $931 million in the fourth quarter and the incoming CEO said Thursday that the surge in COVID-19 will delay the airline's recovery by two or three months. First-quarter revenue is expected to be down about 20% to 22% compared with the first quarter...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

United Airlines reports Q4 loss on latest Covid-19 drag

United Airlines reported another quarterly loss Wednesday on the lingering drag from Covid-19 but offered an upbeat outlook on a travel comeback later in 2022 and in future years. The US carrier acknowledged that it is beginning 2022 “with a scaled-back schedule” following the latest uptick in virus cases, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

American Airlines trims loss, beats revenue estimate and share rise

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Airline Stocks: United, American Earnings Due Amid Covid, 5G Worries

United Airlines (UAL) reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, while American Airlines (AAL) reports Thursday morning, after results from Delta Air Lines (DAL) briefly lifted airline stocks last week. The carriers report the results as travel demand rebounds but as the omicron variant, harsh winter weather pose threats...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#U S Airlines#Covid#Narrows#Omicron#Ticker Security#Carrier S
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
