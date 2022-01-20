ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu takes positives from defeat after battling through pain barrier

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147mkj_0dqs1oso00

Emma Raducanu was proud of her fighting spirit after revealing she might not even have taken to the court for her second-round match at the Australian Open.

The US Open champion was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in a bizarre match that saw her reduced to hitting slice forehands because of a painful blister on her right hand.

Raducanu took a medical time-out for treatment after only five games and was hampered throughout but somehow won the second set before going down in three.

“It was a difficult match,” said the 19-year-old. “I was struggling with my hand before the match. There were some people in my team that maybe didn’t want me to play but I wanted to go out there and fight through it, see how far I could get.

“But I thought it was a pretty good learning experience for me. I discovered tools about myself and my game that I didn’t know I had before so I can take some positives even from this match.”

Raducanu was forced off court for three weeks last month after contracting Covid-19, and she said: “I have been struggling with blisters since I started playing really in Australia because 21 days, no tennis, my hands got pretty soft.

“From day one, day two, I was getting blisters pop up here and there. This particular one has been with me for about five days and I have been trying to tape it for every practice, and it would harden and dry out, but then once I would play again, another layer would just keep ripping off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIyIF_0dqs1oso00
Emma Raducanu receives treatment for a blister on her right hand (Andy Brownbill/AP) (AP)

“It ended up being pretty deep. It’s a bit annoying because I know it’s something that will heal in a few days, but it’s just unfortunate timing.”

Asked if she had considered pulling out during the match, as she did in her only previous grand slam defeat with breathing problems in the fourth round of Wimbledon, Raducanu added: “When I was slicing forehands and really struggling, I was, like, ‘Do I?’

“I fought so hard just to come out to Australia and play here, and I didn’t want to go out like that. So I just left it all out on the court.”

Eurosport announced that Raducanu’s first-round win over Sloane Stephens on Tuesday generated the channel’s biggest audience in the UK for five years, and victory was clearly a big relief for the teenager after a tricky few months trying to adjust to her new status.

To get that second set with basically one shot, I can't believe it really.

This was another new situation for Raducanu, who was the big favourite for a grand slam match for the first time against the world number 98, but she looked calm initially, rattling through the first three games.

It soon became clear all was not well, though, and Kovinic won five games in a row either side of a lengthy medical time-out for Raducanu.

By the start of the second set, the 19-year-old was hitting almost exclusively slice forehands – a rarely-used shot in the professional game – but it unsettled Kovinic.

Despite her inexperience, competitive nous is clearly one of Raducanu’s big strengths and she managed to take the second set, smiling and laughing at the absurdity of it all.

A sharp wince while she received more treatment ahead of the third set showed just what Raducanu was dealing with and, although she managed to hit through her forehand a little more in the deciding set, it was not enough.

She said of her necessary innovation: “That was definitely one thing I learned, that a nice slice forehand is not so bad and I have some sort of hand skills. That was a positive surprise. To get that second set with basically one shot, I can’t believe it really.”

The defeat means Raducanu misses out on a first clash with childhood hero Simona Halep for the third time in recent months – although this time, it is probably for the best.

“I don’t think you’re getting very far against Simona with a slice forehand,” said Raducanu with a wry smile.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after battle with hand blisters

Emma Raducanu battled through the pain of blisters on her hand but was beaten by lowly-ranked Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open. The 6-4 4-6 6-3 loss marks the first time the 19-year-old has been defeated in a completed match at a grand slam, with her only previous loss coming when she pulled out with breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of Wimbledon.
TENNIS
newschain

Daniil Medvedev sorry for behaviour as he takes frustration out on Maxime Cressy

Daniil Medvedev apologised to opponent Maxime Cressy after taking his frustrations out on the young American during their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open. Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and Medvedev’s emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.
SPORTS
newschain

Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time. The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu to work on new shots after Australian Open loss?

Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has had a rough start to the season. She missed out on valuable preparation time ahead of this month's Australian Open due to testing positive for COVID-19 before Christmas, suffered a blowout defeat to Elena Rybakina in her first competitive match of 2022, and then fell to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the year's first Grand Slam after she developed a painful and noticeable blister on her right hand that forced her to alter her shots during the match.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 scores LIVE: Dan Evans beaten as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas go through

British interest in singles ended in meek fashion with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Evans had won their only previous meeting on the same courts 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title but a repeat never looked on the cards here from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set. Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena, going down 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in just...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: No disgrace in defeat for Naomi Osaka as Rafael Nadal delivers statement victory

For Naomi Osaka, defeat in the Australian Open third round was a sign of progress rather than crisis. Osaka returned to Melbourne as the defending champion and ignored the tumult she has endured over the past year, and if her main priority now is just to recapture a simpler joy of playing tennis, it frequently shone through in a match that delivered relentless fireworks against Amanda Anisimova. It was a breathtaking 135-minute contest that demanded the biggest spotlight in Melbourne Park, even if it had not been selected for the main stage. A battle of power and supreme ball-striking,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out – day five at the Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova claimed the biggest result of the Australian Open so far as she knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.The young American won a big-hitting battle on a deciding tie-break and will next face world number one Ashleigh Barty who eased to victory over Camila Giorgi.Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of the tournament but recovered to beat Karen Khachanov while Matteo Berrettini edged a five-set struggle against 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.Picture of the dayStat of the dayStanding STRONG 💪@MattBerrettini holds off Alcaraz 6-2 7-6(3) 4-6 2-6 7-6(10-5) to tie Fabio Fognini and Adriano Panatta...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
TENNIS
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
The Independent

Dan Evans defeat ends British interest in singles at Australian Open

British interest in singles ended in disappointing fashion at the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.Evans had won their only previous meeting at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title – the Murray River Open – but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set.Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy