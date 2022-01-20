VFC foods secures £7.5m in seed round

a loyalty, deals, and rewards platform targeting African markets, this week announced the close of a $5.3 million seed funding round. The company launched in 2018. The round was led by venture capital firms 500 Global and Unicorn Growth Capital. U.S.-based accelerator Expert Dojo, Predictive VC, SaaS Growth Ventures, Betatron Venture Group, Accelerex Holdings. Individual investors like Andrew Dell, former CEO of HSBC Africa, and Craig Fenton of Google UK also participated. The funds will be used to expand in ThankUCash’s home country of Nigeria, along with moves in Ghana and Kenya. Hiring and enhanced offerings are also on the to-do list.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO