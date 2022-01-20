ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

VFC foods secures £7.5m in seed round

By Sarah Hughes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegan fried chicken brand, VFC Foods, has secured £7.5 million in a seed round led by Veg Capital. The plant-based meat alternative company launched 13 months ago and plans to use the seed money to scale up production and expand to international...

